Lester Zeno Gardner

Service Information
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA
24343-0145
(276)-728-2041
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lester Zeno Gardner, 96, of Hillsville, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Commonwealth Assisted Living in Hillsville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Reva Allene Gardner; and parents, Abner and Mollie Frances Akers Gardner.
Survivors include daughters and son-in-law, Darlene and Earl Talbert of Hillsville and Reva and David Kopp of Hillsville; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Olen Gardner of Riner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.