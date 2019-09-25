Lester Zeno Gardner, 96, of Hillsville, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Commonwealth Assisted Living in Hillsville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Reva Allene Gardner; and parents, Abner and Mollie Frances Akers Gardner.
Survivors include daughters and son-in-law, Darlene and Earl Talbert of Hillsville and Reva and David Kopp of Hillsville; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Olen Gardner of Riner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019