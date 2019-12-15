Lewis Dean Burnette, 89, known as Dean Burnette, of Woodlawn, Va., passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in the Forsyth Medical Center.
Burnette was born in Carroll County, Va., on July 22, 1930, to Elmer Ray "Pete" and Emma Lundy Burnette.
Survivors include his wife, Gladys Dorothy "Peach" Burnette of Woodlawn, Va.; daughter, Carol Brown of Winston-Salem, N.C.; grandchildren and spouse, Roman and Tracy Campbell and Katie Brown; great-grandchild, Talon Brown, all of Winston-Salem, N.C.; sisters and brother-in-law, Barbara and Don Bond of Galax, Va., and Lucille McCoy of Greensboro, N.C.; brother and sister-in-law, Dallas and Wanda Burnette of Galax, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Rodney Christman officiating. Burial will follow in the Felts Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 p.m. until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019