Lewis Hicks Bourne, 75, of Fries, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
Mr. Bourne was born on June 12, 1944 to Houston Hicks and Ruby Emma Davis Bourne.
He is survived by his wife Margaret Bourne of Fries; children and spouses Donna and Mark Hawks of Galax; Doyle and Tammy Bourne of Austinville; Shonda and Greg Fowler of Buchanan; Ruth Ring; James Dunn both of Wytheville; Lance and Katerina Bourne of Fries; brother and sister-in-law Jerry and Rhea Bourne of Fries; ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was held Sunday, Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. in the Cold Springs United Methodist Church with Pastor Greg Burnett and Chad Shaffner officiating. Burial followed in the Cold Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family received friends prior to the funeral service.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the Bourne family.
A guestbook is available online at vaughanguynn.com.
Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019