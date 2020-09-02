Lillian Josephine Hall Neill, was born May 15, 1930, in Wilmington, Del., to Leonard and Lydia Elwood Hall, peacefully died on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Commonwealth Senior Living, Hillsville, Va.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Paul Neill; and her sister, Margaret Hall Holotanko.
Survivors include her cousin, Carolyn Foster; and several nieces and nephews.
During her life, Lillian was a very giving, classy, charming, fun, loving lady who was a stranger to no one and a friend to everyone.
A Celebration of Lillian will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Hillsville Volunteer Fire Department, 115 Fulcher Street, Hillsville, Va. 24343 or a charity of choice
.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.