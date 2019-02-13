Lillie Elizabeth Johnson, better known as Nancy Johnson, 81 of Woodlawn, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2019, in the Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born on Aug. 28, 1937, in Pulaski, to Elmer and Margie Hoover Spencer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Johnson.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Nancy Ann and Doug Bowers of Max Meadows; sons and daughters-in-law, Ricky and Donna Johnson, Billy Jr. Johnson and Pam Nale and John and Theresa Johnson, all of Woodlawn; sister, Mary Delp of Galax; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one step-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral was held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Myron Dalton officiating. Burial followed in the Monta Vista Cemetery.
