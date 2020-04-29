Lincoln Lee Tobler, 49, of Laurel Fork, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Galax on Nov. 10, 1970.
Survivors include his son, Edward Tobler; daughter, Amber Hicks (Zeb); mother, Carol Cruise (Elwood); father, Lincoln Tobler (Lora); sister, Lynn Goodson (Tony); brother, Michael Tobler; step-sister, Dina Reece (Thomas); a step niece; and many friends.
A private graveside service with burial following will be held at the Tobler Cemetery with Pastor Stephen Puckett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel to go towards funeral expenses.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020