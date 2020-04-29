Lincoln Lee Tobler (1970 - 2020)
Service Information
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA
24343-0145
(276)-728-2041
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lincoln Lee Tobler, 49, of Laurel Fork, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home. 
He was born in Galax on Nov. 10, 1970. 
Survivors include his son, Edward Tobler; daughter, Amber Hicks (Zeb); mother, Carol Cruise (Elwood); father, Lincoln Tobler (Lora); sister, Lynn Goodson (Tony); brother, Michael Tobler; step-sister, Dina Reece (Thomas); a step niece; and many friends.
A private graveside service with burial following will be held at the Tobler Cemetery with Pastor Stephen Puckett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel to go towards funeral expenses.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. 
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.