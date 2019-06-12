Linda Ann Cole O'Hearn, 60, of Jensen Beach, Fla., died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at her home.
She was born on May 11, 1959, in Richmond to James Lewis and Helen Dyre Blevins Cole.
Survivors include her husband, James O'Hearn of Jensen Beach, Fla.; sons and daughters-in-law, Lewis and Maria Bowers, Floyd Bowers and Curtis and Heather C. Bowers, all of Galax; five grandchildren; brothers, "Big" Larry Cole, "Little Larry Cole and Andy Cole; and several friends.
A funeral was held Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Randy Watts and Billy Burnette officiating. Burial followed in the River Hill Cemetery.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from June 10 to June 11, 2019