Linda Beverley Martin, 70, of Galax, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in the Grayson Nursing and Rehab Center in Independence.
She was born on Jan. 19, 1949, in Wythe County.
Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Mark and Karen Dickerson and Scotty Dickerson; and two grandchildren.
A funeral was held Jan. 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tom Burcham officiating. Burial followed in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery at Fries.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020