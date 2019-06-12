Linda Gay Wilson, 74, of Woodlawn, passed away on Saturday, May, 25, 2019, at her home.
Wilson was born in Carroll County to the late Friel Dalton and Zenna Fowler.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Cecil Edwin Dalton and Wayne "Bear" Dalton.
Survivors include her husband, Roger L. Wilson, of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Shannon and Karen Wilson of Woodlawn; grandchildren, Makayla and Savannah Wilson; and sisters, Deloris Cabinum of Lincolnton, N.C., Carolyn Martin and husband Jerry of Pilot Mountain, N.C., and Mildred Smith and husband Butch of Cana, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held today, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Dalton Hill Christian Church at 2 p.m. with Pastor David Bays and Wade Carico officiating. Burial will follow in the Dalton Hill Cemetery. The family received friends Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
The Wilson family wishes to thank Mountain Valley Hospice for all of their help and care.
Published in Galax Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2019