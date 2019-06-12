Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Gay Wilson. View Sign Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145 Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Send Flowers Obituary



Wilson was born in Carroll County to the late Friel Dalton and Zenna Fowler.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Cecil Edwin Dalton and Wayne "Bear" Dalton.

Survivors include her husband, Roger L. Wilson, of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Shannon and Karen Wilson of Woodlawn; grandchildren, Makayla and Savannah Wilson; and sisters, Deloris Cabinum of Lincolnton, N.C., Carolyn Martin and husband Jerry of Pilot Mountain, N.C., and Mildred Smith and husband Butch of Cana, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held today, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Dalton Hill Christian Church at 2 p.m. with Pastor David Bays and Wade Carico officiating. Burial will follow in the Dalton Hill Cemetery. The family received friends Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

The Wilson family wishes to thank Mountain Valley Hospice for all of their help and care.

Linda Gay Wilson, 74, of Woodlawn, passed away on Saturday, May, 25, 2019, at her home.Wilson was born in Carroll County to the late Friel Dalton and Zenna Fowler.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Cecil Edwin Dalton and Wayne "Bear" Dalton.Survivors include her husband, Roger L. Wilson, of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Shannon and Karen Wilson of Woodlawn; grandchildren, Makayla and Savannah Wilson; and sisters, Deloris Cabinum of Lincolnton, N.C., Carolyn Martin and husband Jerry of Pilot Mountain, N.C., and Mildred Smith and husband Butch of Cana, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held today, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Dalton Hill Christian Church at 2 p.m. with Pastor David Bays and Wade Carico officiating. Burial will follow in the Dalton Hill Cemetery. The family received friends Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.The Wilson family wishes to thank Mountain Valley Hospice for all of their help and care. Published in Galax Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close