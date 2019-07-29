Linda Lou (Lucy) Cox, 69, of Galax, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in the Galax Health and Rehab Center.
She was born on July 31, 1949, in Galax to Price and Pearl Lewis Phipps.
Survivors include her husband, Billy A. (Bill) Cox; daughter, Sheila Wilson; son and daughter-in-law, Pete and Yvonne Cox, all of Galax; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral was held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Fairview Baptist Church with Pastor Sam Holder and Pastor Bill Spurlin officiating. Burial followed in the River Hill Cemetery.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from July 29 to July 30, 2019