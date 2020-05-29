Linda Virginia Bobbitt Kane, 78, of Gladstone, Va., passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital in Lynchburg, Va.
Kane was born on Feb. 23, 1942, in Galax, Va., to the late Wayne Bobbitt and Nina Bourne Hilton.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her step father, Sonny Hilton; brothers, Billy Ray Bobbitt, Roger Bobbitt and Wayne Bobbitt Jr.; and half brother, Danny Bobbitt.
Survivors include son, David Elliot of Baltimore, Md.; daughter, Debbie Gooch and husband, Andrew of Raleigh, N.C.; brothers, Tommy Bobbitt of Appomattox, Va., and Jimmy Bobbitt of Maryland; half-brothers, Bo Bobbitt, Dan Bobbitt and Bobby Bobbitt, all of Independence, Va.; sister, Desire Moretz OF Elton, Md.; half-sisters, Judy Ward of Independence, Va., Carol Sexton of Sparta, Va., Debbie Harris of Galax, Va., and Betty Jo Bobbitt of Alabama; grandsons, Gary Clark and Steven Elliot; and special aunts, Paris Catron of Independence, Va., and Kinnie Shupe of Fries, Va.
Services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at High Country Services. Burial will be held at Hackler Cemetery in Independence, Va. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior at High Country Services. Argil Roberst will be officiating. COVID-19 restriction apply.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
Kane was born on Feb. 23, 1942, in Galax, Va., to the late Wayne Bobbitt and Nina Bourne Hilton.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her step father, Sonny Hilton; brothers, Billy Ray Bobbitt, Roger Bobbitt and Wayne Bobbitt Jr.; and half brother, Danny Bobbitt.
Survivors include son, David Elliot of Baltimore, Md.; daughter, Debbie Gooch and husband, Andrew of Raleigh, N.C.; brothers, Tommy Bobbitt of Appomattox, Va., and Jimmy Bobbitt of Maryland; half-brothers, Bo Bobbitt, Dan Bobbitt and Bobby Bobbitt, all of Independence, Va.; sister, Desire Moretz OF Elton, Md.; half-sisters, Judy Ward of Independence, Va., Carol Sexton of Sparta, Va., Debbie Harris of Galax, Va., and Betty Jo Bobbitt of Alabama; grandsons, Gary Clark and Steven Elliot; and special aunts, Paris Catron of Independence, Va., and Kinnie Shupe of Fries, Va.
Services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at High Country Services. Burial will be held at Hackler Cemetery in Independence, Va. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior at High Country Services. Argil Roberst will be officiating. COVID-19 restriction apply.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2020.