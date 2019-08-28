Alma Ruth Phillips Vaught, 94, of Galax, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at her home.
Vaught was born June 22, 1925, in Grayson County to the late Robert Harley Phillips and Sena Ruth Jackson Phillips. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Vaught.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Doug Vaught and Mary Ellen of Galax; grandchildren, Sarah Vaught of Radford, Zachary Vaught and Amelia Hulth of Indiana and James Vaught and Robin of Galax; great-grandchildren, Steven Vaught and Margaret Vaught; sisters, Mary P. Dotson of Galax and Betty P. Gallimore of Wytheville, Va.; several nieces and nephews; special caregivers, Helen Cox, Joanne Brewer, Ann Hawkins, Lois Rippey, Jaclyn Newman, Kimberly Sizemore and Cathy Fields; and special friend, Linda Wilson.
A service in celebration of her life will be held Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the Jerusalem United Methodist Church, 277 Jerusalem Road, Elk Creek, Va., at 3 p.m. The family will greet friends at the church for one hour prior to the service. A private interment will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the Jerusalem United Methodist Church Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 716, Galax, Va. 24333.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019