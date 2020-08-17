Lois Irene Sexton Ayers
March 30, 1931
Aug. 9, 2020
Lois Irene Sexton Ayers, 89, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
She was born March 30, 1931, in Cripple Creek, Va., to the late Samuel Cloyd Sexton and Lola Hawks Sexton.
Lois was a devoted member of Bethlehem Baptist Church of Knightdale, N.C.
Lois loved reading her Bible daily, gardening, quilting and was known for her beautiful yard.
Her sweet spirit will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 8400 Poole Road, Knightdale, N.C.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery Cripple Creek, 139 Slate Spring Branch Road, Wytheville, Va. 24382.
Survivors include children, Walter W. Coalson Jr., Pat Coalson Kahler (Jim), Jeanne Coalson Ford (John), Nelson "Sonny" Ayers Jr. (Debbie) and Judy Nunnenkamp (Bob); six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Doug, Don, and David Sexton.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Walter W. Coalson (1977) and Nelson Ayers,Sr. (1996); sister, Edna Sexton; and brothers, Boyd and John Edgard Sexton.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com
under Tributes.