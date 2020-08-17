1/1
Lois Irene Sexton Ayers
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Irene Sexton Ayers
March 30, 1931
Aug. 9, 2020

Lois Irene Sexton Ayers, 89, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
She was born March 30, 1931, in Cripple Creek, Va., to the late Samuel Cloyd Sexton and Lola Hawks Sexton.
Lois was a devoted member of Bethlehem Baptist Church of Knightdale, N.C.
Lois loved reading her Bible daily, gardening, quilting and was known for her beautiful yard.
Her sweet spirit will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 8400 Poole Road, Knightdale, N.C.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery Cripple Creek, 139 Slate Spring Branch Road, Wytheville, Va. 24382.
Survivors include children, Walter W. Coalson Jr., Pat Coalson Kahler (Jim), Jeanne Coalson Ford (John), Nelson "Sonny" Ayers Jr. (Debbie) and Judy Nunnenkamp (Bob); six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Doug, Don, and David Sexton.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Walter W. Coalson (1977) and Nelson Ayers,Sr. (1996); sister, Edna Sexton; and brothers, Boyd and John Edgard Sexton.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved