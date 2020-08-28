1/
Lois J. White
2020
Lois J. White, 85, of Sylvatus, in Carroll County, Va., was called by the Lord into the realm of His glory, the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
She passed away in the home where she was born in 1935, surrounded by her loving husband and her devoted daughters.
Lois was married to Ralph W. White, June 18, 1955, and remained his faithful helper until her death. Although they lived briefly in Winston-Salem, N.C., all of her married life was spent in the home where she was born, developing her four children for their place in society and enjoying all things associated with gardening and tending her diverse collection of flowers.
She was a devoted member of Bethel Brethren in Christ Church and lover of southern Gospel music.
Survivors include her husband Ralph; four adult children; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grand children.
A funeral service was held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Bethel Brethren in Christ Church at 11 a.m. with Pastor Michael Blouse officiating. Burial followed in the Liberty Hill Cemetery. The family received friends at the church on Saturday from 10:30 until 11 a.m.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Bethel Brethren in Christ Church
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bethel Brethren in Christ Church
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Memories & Condolences

August 24, 2020
I will never forget this wonderful lady. She cared for my son many years ago...such a giving person. I know her family and friends will always miss her. Take comfort in the memories of her. Heaven gained an angel.
Burline Mitchell
Friend
August 22, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Prayers for good memories to help carry you in your time of grief. Love ya,
Mark and Kim Nelson
Family
August 21, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of your mother. May God give you all peace and comfort.
Donna Dalton Delp
August 21, 2020
“My heartfelt condolences—I will surely miss the presence of a truly loveable and kind friend
Virginia Ousley
Friend
August 21, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sandra Park
August 21, 2020
With our deepest sympathy. Prayers for your family.
Henry and Jayne Carpenter
August 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I will keep all of you in my prayers.
Fred Bobbitt
Acquaintance
August 20, 2020
OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHY AND PRAYERS.
JOHNNY and DEENA COLEMAN
JOHNNY and DEENA COLEMAN
Neighbor
August 20, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Lois was a great lady I remember her going to Bethel Church when I was a kid she was always nice and a joy to be around. Praying for the family
Mark Shockley
Friend
August 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.Linda Horton
Linda Horton
Friend
