Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM First United Methodist Church Hillsville , VA View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM First United Methodist Church Hillsville , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Pulaski, the eldest child of Jack and Nellie Harrell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie.

She lived in Carroll County for many years where they were active members of First United Methodist Church of Hillsville and their community.

Survivors include a sister, Louise "Deasy" Grady of Lynchburg; daughter, Karen of Collinsville; son, Mark and wife Rebecca of Abingdon; a grandson; a granddaughter; three great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Camp Dickenson, 801 Camp Dickenson Lane, Fries Va. 24330.

A funeral will be held on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Hillsville with Pastor Robert Smith and Pastor Ty Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Hillsville from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

