Lois Willey Rector, 87, of Mocksville, N.C., went to be with her Lord on July 2, 2019, at Willowbrook Rehabilitation and Care Center in Yadkinville, N.C.

She was born July 9, 1931, in Baywood, Va., to the late Quincy and Marie Jarvis Willey.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one sister, Thelma Robinson; and one grandson, Jackson Sizemore.

Lois graduated from Independence High School.

She was known for her work as a waitress at the Corner Cafe in Hillsville, Va., and later the Galax Walmart snack bar.

She enjoyed spending time with her dogs, working puzzles, reading and doing word searches.

Survivors include four children, Dean Sizemore and wife, Morris Ann, Larry Sizemore and wife Diane, Roy Sizemore and Anne Sizemore; one sister, Carole Edwards and husband John; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

The family held a funeral service to honor the life of Lois at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, in the chapel of Grandview Memorial Funeral Home with Brother Paul Williams and Elder Wayne Todd officiating. Interment followed in Pleasant Home Union Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Willowbrook Rehabilitation and Care Center for Resident Council Care, 333 E. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, N.C., 27055 in Lois's name.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Willowbrook Rehabilitation and Care Center and Kristy Tutterow.

