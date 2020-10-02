Lola

We met through mutual friends, The Walker clan. You accepted Will and I into your home and we became instant friends. Your friendly smile, the twinkle of your eyes, your kind words will always be remembered.



One of my best memories was when we had parked a few days in your driveway and you shared your quilts with me. So many beautiful patterns, piles of material and pages of ideas. I so hoped to have one of those for our home. We started to talk about it but it was time for you to go. We even talked of my making my own. When I see a quilt I always think of you.



You will be missed as we travel through Galax, when I play my RedHead Express “Billy”, when I start my quilt of family treasures, when I see a mischievous cat, when I try organizing for an event, when Houston Fest comes around, you will be missed when I least expect it because those were the times you were there with advice, a helping hand, a kind word, a smile....



I am so glad I had the pleasure of knowing you.

Kathy and Will

