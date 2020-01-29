Guest Book View Sign Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Visitation 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM First United Methodist Church 306 W Center St Galax , VA View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM First United Methodist Church 306 W Center St Galax , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



A well-known local artist, she was born April 2, 1931, in Akron, Ohio to Franklin Glenn and Daisy Garner Cox.

She grew up in Cement, Okla., until moving to Galax at age 10.

She attended Coal Creek School and Radford College graduating with a degree in Business Administration.

She was elected the Commissioner of the Revenue for the City of Galax in 1986 and served until her retirement in 1996.

Her talent in art became her true passion. Her egg-tempera wildflower paintings are in personal and corporate collections from Pennsylvania to Florida and beyond.

She enjoyed and found inspiration from time spent on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Her paintings of Galax leaves are reminders of home and family.

Her Cape Lookout Lighthouse painting was a sold-out fundraiser in 1997.

"I attempt through my paintings to share the serenity and beauty of the woodlands, wildflowers and commonplace objects."

Survivors include her much loved brother, Charles and wife Martha; her dear nieces, Cathy Elkin, Sarah and Jon Boyer, and Beth and J. J. McGee; and her great-nieces and nephews, Laura and Paige Elkin and Andrew and Owen and Allison McGee.

The funeral service was held Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in the First United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Mark McFadden and the Rev. Richard Gregory officiating. Interment followed in the Cox's Chapel Cemetery, Independence, Va. The family received friends from 11 a.m. until service time at the church.

Flowers would be appreciated or memorials to First United Methodist Church, 306 W Center St, Galax, Va. 24333, Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, 717 S. Marshall Street, Winston-Salem, N.C. 27101; or a .

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

