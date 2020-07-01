Or Copy this URL to Share

She was born in Grayson County, on May 16, 1961, to William Homer and Mildred Ruth Hamilton Blevins.

Survivors include her husband, Donald Hensley of Galax; son, Matthew Blevins; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda Louise and Aaron Phillips of Virginia Beach; three grandchildren; three sisters, Patsy Payne of Largo, Fla., Bertie and Tom Hughes of Harrisonburg and Connie Rhone of Galax; brother and sister-in-law, Sam and Linda Blevins of Galax; several nieces and nephews; and a nephew.

A graveside service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the Camp Zion Cemetery.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

