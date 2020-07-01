1/
Lora Kay Blevins Hensley
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lora Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lora Kay Blevins Hensley, 59, of Galax, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Grayson County, on May 16, 1961, to William Homer and Mildred Ruth Hamilton Blevins.
Survivors include her husband, Donald Hensley of Galax; son, Matthew Blevins; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda Louise and Aaron Phillips of Virginia Beach; three grandchildren; three sisters, Patsy Payne of Largo, Fla., Bertie and Tom Hughes of Harrisonburg and Connie Rhone of Galax; brother and sister-in-law, Sam and Linda Blevins of Galax; several nieces and nephews; and a nephew.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the Camp Zion Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Cam Zion Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved