1/
Loree Phyllis Blevins-Smith
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Loree's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loree Phyllis Blevins-Smith, 88, of Galax, died Saturday June 20, 2020, in the Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born May 8, 1932, in Galax, to Ray and Pauline Coe Baker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, James "J.D." Smith and Herman R. Blevins.
Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy Russell (Tony) and Joyce Blevins McKinnon (Doug), all of Galax; son and daughter-in-law, Herman Blevins (Sharon) of Arizona; four grandsons; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and caregiver, Conly Ashworth.
A funeral was held Monday June 22, 2020, at noon at Endless Possibilities Church with Rodney Christman officiating. Burial will follow at Smith Cemetery. The family had a drive-thru visitation at the church from 11a.m. until time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Endless Possibilities Church, (627 Glendale Rd, Galax Va, 24333, phone: 276-601-2850); or Smith Cemetery, (1275 Wolfpen Ridge Rd, Galax Va. 24333).
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Endless Possibilities Church
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Endless Possibilities Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved