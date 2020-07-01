Or Copy this URL to Share

Loree Phyllis Blevins-Smith, 88, of Galax, died Saturday June 20, 2020, in the Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center.She was born May 8, 1932, in Galax, to Ray and Pauline Coe Baker.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, James "J.D." Smith and Herman R. Blevins.Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy Russell (Tony) and Joyce Blevins McKinnon (Doug), all of Galax; son and daughter-in-law, Herman Blevins (Sharon) of Arizona; four grandsons; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and caregiver, Conly Ashworth.A funeral was held Monday June 22, 2020, at noon at Endless Possibilities Church with Rodney Christman officiating. Burial will follow at Smith Cemetery. The family had a drive-thru visitation at the church from 11a.m. until time of the service.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Endless Possibilities Church, (627 Glendale Rd, Galax Va, 24333, phone: 276-601-2850); or Smith Cemetery, (1275 Wolfpen Ridge Rd, Galax Va. 24333).A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

