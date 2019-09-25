Loreen H. Puckett, 89, of Hillsville, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Hillsville.
Puckett was born in Floyd County, Va., to the late Walter J. and Rosie E. Harris.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Puckett.
Survivors include her twin sister, Coreen Dickerson of Hillsville; sister, June Terry of Hillsville; and several nieces and nephews.
Loreen, along with her twin sister, Coreen, was a lifetime member of the auxiliary of the Hillsville VFW Grover King Post 1115.
A private graveside service will be held at Gardner Memorial Cemetery.
