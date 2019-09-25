Loreen H. Puckett

Guest Book
  • "Prayers for you during this time."
    - Jo Ann Maberry
  • "My deepest condolences to the family of Loreen Puckett. We..."
    - Hubert Harman
  • "Aunt Loreen was special to me, my sister Carolyn, and my..."
    - Dean and Shaila Puckett
  • "Rest In Peace Aunt Loreen Love Teddy and Hettie"
    - Hettie Webb
  • "Sympathies to your family during this time of loss! "
    - Kathy Crotts
Service Information
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA
24343-0145
(276)-728-2041
Obituary
Loreen H. Puckett, 89, of Hillsville, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Hillsville. 
Puckett was born in Floyd County, Va., to the late Walter J. and Rosie E. Harris. 
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Puckett.
Survivors include her twin sister, Coreen Dickerson of Hillsville; sister, June Terry of Hillsville; and several nieces and nephews.
Loreen, along with her twin sister, Coreen, was a lifetime member of the auxiliary of the Hillsville VFW Grover King Post 1115.
A private graveside service will be held at Gardner Memorial Cemetery. 
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. 
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
