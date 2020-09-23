Lorraine Ruth Dillon, 76, of Independence, Va., died on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the Grayson Nursing and Rehab Center in Independence, Va.She was born on May 21, 1944, in Colorado to Dayton A. Phillips.She was the widow of Robert F. Dillon.Survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law, Marc and Nancy Dillon of Hillsville, Va., and Robert F. Dillon of Kingsport, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Marc Antho Dillon of Hillsville, Va., Corey Dillon of Jonesboro, Tenn., and Trey Dillon of Jonesboro, Tenn.; and three great-grandchildren.Graveside services were conducted on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Lebanon Cemetery in Elk Creek, Va., by the Rev. Johnny Johnson.Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Dillion family.