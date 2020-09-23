1/
Lorraine Ruth Dillon
1944 - 2020
Lorraine Ruth Dillon, 76, of Independence, Va., died on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the Grayson Nursing and Rehab Center in Independence, Va.
She was born on May 21, 1944, in Colorado to Dayton A. Phillips.
She was the widow of Robert F. Dillon.
Survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law, Marc and Nancy Dillon of Hillsville, Va., and Robert F. Dillon of Kingsport, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Marc Antho Dillon of Hillsville, Va., Corey Dillon of Jonesboro, Tenn., and Trey Dillon of Jonesboro, Tenn.; and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were conducted on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Lebanon Cemetery in Elk Creek, Va., by the Rev. Johnny Johnson.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Dillion family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
September 18, 2020
I am so very sorry for the family's great loss. I taught with Lorraine at Lamar.
Barbara McGavock
Friend
September 18, 2020
So sorry to hear about Lorraine. I worked with her and she was such a sweet person. May God comfort the family.
Marlene Rudy
Friend
