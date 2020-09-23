Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Louise's life story with friends and family

Share Louise's life story with friends and family



She was born in Grayson County on Nov. 29, 1924, to Porter and Myrtle Brannock Goodson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arvil Walker.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Gary Nichols of Independence; sons and daughter-in-law, Earnest Walker of Independence and Clarence and Betty Walker of Low Gap, N.C.; three grandchildren and spouses; five great-grandchildren; a nephew; caregiver and other family.

A funeral service will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Snow Hill Baptist Church with Pastors Ernie Smith and Darrin Brannock officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 p.m. until time for the funeral service at the church.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Louise Goodson Walker, 95, of Independence, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at her home.She was born in Grayson County on Nov. 29, 1924, to Porter and Myrtle Brannock Goodson.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arvil Walker.Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Gary Nichols of Independence; sons and daughter-in-law, Earnest Walker of Independence and Clarence and Betty Walker of Low Gap, N.C.; three grandchildren and spouses; five great-grandchildren; a nephew; caregiver and other family.A funeral service will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Snow Hill Baptist Church with Pastors Ernie Smith and Darrin Brannock officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 p.m. until time for the funeral service at the church.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store