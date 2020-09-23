1/
Louise Goodson Walker
1924 - 2020
Louise Goodson Walker, 95, of Independence, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Grayson County on Nov. 29, 1924, to Porter and Myrtle Brannock Goodson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arvil Walker.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Gary Nichols of Independence; sons and daughter-in-law, Earnest Walker of Independence and Clarence and Betty Walker of Low Gap, N.C.; three grandchildren and spouses; five great-grandchildren; a nephew; caregiver and other family.
A funeral service will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Snow Hill Baptist Church with Pastors Ernie Smith and Darrin Brannock officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 p.m. until time for the funeral service at the church.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Calling hours
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Snow Hill Baptist Church
SEP
20
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Snow Hill Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
