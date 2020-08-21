1/
Louise Gretchen Tyrrell
1934 - 2020

Louise Gretchen Tyrrell, 86, of Glade Valley, N.C., died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in the Alleghany Memorial Hospital.
She was born on July 15, 1934, in Cass County, Minn., to Russell and Margaret Wipper Tyrrell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Flossie Tyrrell.
Survivors include many nieces and nephews and friend, Rita Mull.
A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Fairview Church with Pastor Sam Holder officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fairview Church Cemetery
