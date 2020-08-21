Or Copy this URL to Share

She was born on July 15, 1934, in Cass County, Minn., to Russell and Margaret Wipper Tyrrell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Flossie Tyrrell.

Survivors include many nieces and nephews and friend, Rita Mull.

A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Fairview Church with Pastor Sam Holder officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

