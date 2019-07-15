Louise Jane DeHaven

Guest Book
  • "To the family of Mrs DeHaven so sorry for your loss . Have..."
    - marie semones horton
  •  
    - Jean Winfrey
  • "Cleanliness is next to Godliness. May Louise enjoy a new..."
    - Bertrel Morton
Service Information
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA
24343-0145
(276)-728-2041
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Semones Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Louise Jane DeHaven, 107, of Hillsville, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Commonwealth Assisted Living in Hillsville. 
DeHaven was born in Virginia to the late Annanias Tobias and Mary Jane Branscome. 
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Early DeHaven; son, Robert L. DeHaven; and sisters, Hassie Jackson, Edith Alderman and Grace Smith.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Rachael F. DeHaven; grandsons and spouse, Stephen and Shana DeHaven and David B. DeHaven; great-grandchildren, Mitchell, Alec, Sean, Ian and Kjersten DeHaven; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Commonwealth Senior Living and Mountain Valley Hospice for their love and care of DeHaven.
There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Semones Cemetery where there will be a graveside service with burial following.  Pastor Tim Day will be officiating.  There will be no visitation. 
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. 
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family. 
Published in Galax Gazette from July 5 to July 7, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.