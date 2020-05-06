Louise Sharp Edwards, 97, of Galax, Va., went to her Heavenly home on Friday, May 1, 2020.
She was born in Carroll County, Va., on June 14, 1922, to Walter and Pearl Lineberry Sharp.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Everett Edwards; a sister, Melba Mabe; and brother, Clise Sharp.
Edwards was founder, owner and operator of Edwards Child Care Center. There she cared for hundreds, perhaps thousands of children in the Carroll and Grayson County communities. It truly was her calling in life to care for children.
Survivors include her son, Larry Edwards of Galax, Va.; grandchildren and spouses, Amy and Chad Semones and L. Justin and Shannon Edwards; great-grandchildren, Payton Edwards and Cambree Edwards, all of Galax, Va.; brother, Wilson Sharp of Woodlawn, Va.; sisters-in-law and husband, Edna and Lloyd Frazier and Hazel Jones and Edith Edwards; several nieces and nephews; special caregivers and loving friends, Penny Morgan, Wanda Joseph and Cheryl Poe.
A graveside service will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Monta Vista Cemetery with Pastor Theron Phillips and Pastor Ron Fredericks officiating.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2020