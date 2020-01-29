Louise W. Bowman, 76, of Hillsville, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Northern Regional Hospital.
She was born in West Virginia on June 14, 1943.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Amma B. Woods; and her husband, Bernard Bowman.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Brian and Tracy Bowman and Chad and Victoria Bowman, all of Hillsville; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A funeral was held Jan. 26, 2020, at Rome Missionary Baptist Church at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dustin Montgomery officiating. Burial followed in Rome Cemetery.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020