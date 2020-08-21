Ludwick (Lou) George Kurtz, 79, of Independence, Va., died on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
He was born in Shiner, Texas to Emil and Rosie Kurtz, on April 14, 1941.
Kurtz joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 and served five and one-half years as a radio operator.
He then worked for the government in Washington D.C. including service in the White House until his retirement.
Lou was active in many Grayson County community organizations including service to the Grayson County VFW Post #7726 as an honor guard member.
He also enjoyed genealogy research.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Shirley Nelson Kurtz; sisters-in-law, Betty Lukowski and Freda Schildroth; four brothers, Thomas Kurtz (Bernice), Patrick Kurtz (Carla), Leonard Kurtz (Leslie) and Raymond Kurtz; two sisters, Barbara Boehm (Jerry) and Katherine Foreman (Edward); and special friend, Jeanette Poole.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Edith Lovorn, Emil Kurtz, Elizabeth Kurtz and Michael Kurtz.
Graveside services were conducted on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Cornett Family Cemetery in Flat Ridge, Va., by the Rev. Harold David Nelson. Military rites were conducted by Grayson County VFW Post #7726.
Condolences may be made to the family at: Shirley Kurtz, c/o Grayson Rehab and Health Care Center, 400 Independence Avenue, Independence, Va. 24348.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or to the Angels of Assisi, 415 Campbell Ave. SW, Roanoke, Va. 24016.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Kurtz family.