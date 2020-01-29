Guest Book View Sign Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lura Geneva Brewer Davis, known to her family and friends as "Ebbie", went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, after a long and hard battle of stage IV metastatic cancer.

She passed in her home with her loved ones surrounding.

She was born on Tuesday, July 16, 1946, in the Grubbs Chapel community of Grayson County, Va. She was the sixth of eight children, of the late Carl and Georgie Lee Holdaway Brewer.

After graduating from high school, Ebbie worked in the textile industry for many years while raising her daughter Scarlett.

She met her husband, Bobby Davis, in 1976 and married July 29, 1977, uniting their families together.

Bobby, Ebbie, and Scarlett resided in the riverside community outside of Fries for 10 years before moving back to the Piper's Gap community to help take care of Bobby's late parents, Ethel and Coy Davis.

Later in life, she stayed at home to take care of her beloved grandchildren.

Her hobbies included sewing for family members (mostly all of the grandkids), gardening, painting, cooking, reading, wildlife and nature; but most of all, spending time with her loved ones.

Ebbie was preceded in death by her four sisters, Mary Alice Brewer Brant, Shirley Brewer Cornett, Lucille Brewer Phipps and Dorthy Brewer Templeton; her brother, C.G. Brewer; great-granddaughter, Aribella Faith; and step-granddaughter, Lauren Wright Bolen.

Survivors include her husband, Bobby Kent Davis of Galax; daughter and son-in-law, Scarlett Hall and Brian Dale of Galax; granddaughter, Carly Reeves of Galax; grandson and fiancé, Luke Reeves and Ashlyn Haga of Max Meadows; great-granddaughter, Lily Rose; step children and their spouses, Debbie and Garfield Brewer of Galax, Cynthia and Richard Dunn of Richmond, Greta and Derek Mathews of Rock Hill, S.C., Jeff and Teresa Davis of Woodlawn; two surviving brothers and sisters-in-law, Garfield and Debbie Brewer of Galax and McKee and Shirley Brewer of Independence; step-grandchildren, David Rector, Michelle Brewer Thompson, Stephanie Brewer Surratt, Sarah Brewer, Matthew Davis Brewer, Hope Wyatt, Alex Davis, Lyndsey Dunn, Jacob Dunn, Anna Dunn Sanders, Kelly Mathews Rabon, Danielle Mathews Jenkins, and Brandon Wright; 32 step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews including Tammy Bennett Starnes and Anita Brewer Evans.

A memorium will be celebrated Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral home Chapel with the Rev. Ben Haga and the Rev. Richard Dunn officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until time of the service.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.



