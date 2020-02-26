Luther "Luke" Leon Crowder, 89, of Galax, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Grayson Nursing and Rehab.
He was born in Virginia on June 4, 1930, to the late William and Alice Smythers Crowder.
Survivors include his sons, Harold "H.T." Crowder (Stella) of Galax, Darryl Crowder (Holly) of Mount Airy, N.C., Ronnie Crowder of Ennice, N.C., and Ricky Underwood of Galax; sister, Audene Phillips of Galax; brother, Troy Crowder (Ida) of Danville; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service was held Feb. 25, 2020, at High Country Services at 7 p.m. Pastor Rodney Christman officiated. Military rites were conducted by Grayson Post 7726.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
