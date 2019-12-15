Luther Scott Isom, 83, of Galax, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
He was born Nov. 16, 1936, in Grayson County, to Foy and Famie Hackler Isom.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean Isom.
Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Montgomery and Rocks-Anna Isom, both of Galax; step-son and wife, Gary and Beverly Hildwein of Mt. Wolfe, Penn.; eight grandchildren and spouses; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Harold Isom of Baywood; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held today, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Spurlin officiating. Burial will follow in the Felts Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 10 a.m. until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
