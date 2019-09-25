Machelle Burcham, 50, of Fancy Gap, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Northern Surry Hospital in Mount Airy, N.C.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Opal Wilson.
Survivors include her husband, Donald Glenn Burcham of the home; son, Jacob Burcham; step-daughter and son-in-law, Krista and Christopher Thomas of Marion; mother-in-law, Shirley Burcham of Fancy Gap; sisters and brothers in-law, Cheryl and Wayne Hines of Galax, Dawn and Terry Galyean of Galax and Cathy and Dean Farmer of Fancy Gap; brothers and sisters in-law, Jerry and Mary Lee Wilson of Galax, Rickey and Donna Wilson of Galax and Kenneth and Peggy Burcham of Fancy Gap; three grandsons,; several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019