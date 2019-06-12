Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Elizabeth Gowings Reedy. View Sign Service Information Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home 44 Dan Walters Dr. P.O. Box 306 Independence , VA 24348 (276)-773-2521 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born Sept. 2, 1920, in Troutdale, Va., to William Thompson and Delia Spencer Gowings who preceded her in death.

She was the widow of Keith Reedy.

In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Patsy Reedy; her son, Kenneth Reedy; and her infant son, Phillip.

Survivors include four sons and two daughter-in-laws, Bill Reedy of Galax, Va., Richard and Ann Reedy of Galax, Larry and Cathy Reedy of Galax and Brother Dusty Reedy of Mouth of Wilson, Va.; three sisters-in-law, June Goins of Pulaski, Va., Ann Reedy of Independence, Va., and Jessie Greer of Troutdale, Va.; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were conducted on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Home Chapel by the Rev. Ernie Smith and the Rev. Dennis Eller. The family will received friends from 1-3 prior to the service. Burial followed in the Pleasant Branch Church Cemetery in Mouth of Wilson.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial contribution may be made to the Gideons International, 2973 Glendale Road, Galax, Va. 24333.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, Independence is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from May 22 to May 23, 2019

