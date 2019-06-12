Margaret Ethel Branson Hanks, 76, of Greensboro, N.C., died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Moses Cone Hospital, Greensboro, N.C.
She was born in Mount Airy, N.C., on Oct. 12, 1942, to the late James "Willie" Branson and Ada Jones Branson.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles "Rudy" Woods and Buford Hanks.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Marie Woods Hellier and Chris of Elon, N.C.; mother, Ada Branson of Mount Airy, N.C.; step-daughter and husband, Angie Hanks Lineberry and Robert "Goober" of Woodlawn; step-son and wife, Victor Wayne Hanks and wife Sheila of Hillsville; sister, Bessie Surratt of Mount Airy, N.C.; brothers and sisters-in-law, James Branson and Janet "Von", Jerry Branson and Darlene, all of Mount Airy, N.C.; brother-in-law and wife, Cecil and Janet Hanks of Galax; several step grandchildren; several step great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
A funeral was held June 2, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. John Canning officiating. Interment followed in the Oak Grove Community Cemetery.
