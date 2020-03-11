Margaret Loretta Rector, 86, of Woodlawn, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Commonwealth Senior Living Center in Hillsville.
She was born in Virginia on Oct. 5, 1933, to the late Columbus and Zula Bobbitt McKenzie.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Mitchell Rector.
Survivors include her daughters, Rhonda Phipps and Vickey Rector, both of Woodlawn; four grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held today, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Monta Vista Memorial Cemetery at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Medi Home Hospice, 300 N. Main Street, Pulaski, Va. 24301 or , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kans. 66675.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020