Margaret Marie Hackler, 99, of Galax, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born in Grayson County on June 29, 1919, to the late Charles Raleigh and Sally Alma Funk Kinzer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John W. Hackler.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Earl Dean and Betty Hackler of Independence; three grandchildren and spouses; four great-grandchildren and spouses; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held today, Wednesday March 20, 2019, at 3 p.m. in Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ben Haga and the Rev. Darren Kinzer officiating. Burial will follow in Monta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 2 p.m. until time of the service at Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Flowers will be appreciated or donations may be made to the Fries Fire Department or Rescue Squad; Grace Baptist Church Parking Lot Pavement Project or the Twin County Hospice.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019