Marguerite Neff passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Kroontje Health Care Center of Warm Hearth Village in Blacksburg, Va. She was 91 years old.
Elsie Marguerite Vass was born in Hillsville, Va., to the late Oscar and Elizabeth (Hurst) Vass.
Like many people from Carroll County at the time, the family moved to Coalwood, W.Va., and Marguerite grew up there. She graduated valedictorian of her senior class from Big Creek High School in War. Afterward she attended and graduated from Bluefield College in Bluefield, W.Va.
The Vass family moved back to Hillsville and Marguerite's first job was working at the switchboard at American Mirror Company in Galax. Later she worked at radio station WBOB in Galax.
While at lunch at Bolens Drug one day, she met a young attorney living in Fries named Harvey Neff. They were married at the Lutheran Church in Rural Retreat, Va., on December 13, 1958.
The rest of her career was that of a loving wife, mother and homemaker.
Marguerite was preceded in death by her husband, Lundus Harvey Neff Jr.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Celia and Taylor Vaughan; three granddaughters: Emily Vaughan Ritchie (husband ,Matt), Rebecca Elizabeth Vaughan (fiancé, Matthew Warnock) and Carolyn Vaughan Nelson (husband, Garrett); one great granddaughter, Lauren Taylor Ritchie; one sister, Mrs. Gene V. Bass of Raleigh, N.C.; one niece; and several nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Mountain View Cemetery in Rural Retreat on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. The Rev. Mark McFadden will be officiating. There will be no visitation at this time.
Flowers will be appreciated, or donations may be made to one of the following:
Warm Hearth Foundation, First United Methodist Church of Galax, or the Galax Foundation for Excellence in Education to The Harvey and Marguerite Neff Scholarship.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of the Kroontje Health care Center for their kindness and care for Marguerite during the last several years.
