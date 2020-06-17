Marian Funk Atkins, 89, of the Summerfield Community, Fries, died at her home Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
She was born to Robert Contee and Grace Sutherland Funk on May 7, 1931, in Grayson County.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Roy Atkins; daughter, Arlene Atkins Morgan (Dennis), all of Fries; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Linda Richardson (Allen); brother and sister-in-law, Marshall Funk (Jeanne), all of Comers Rock; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held in the Summerfield United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Summerfield Cemetery Fund, c/o Ann Hodges, 138 Springwood Lane, Fries Va. 24330.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.