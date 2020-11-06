1/
Martha Amanda Blevins
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Amanda Blevins, 76, of Independence, Va., died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Marion, Va.
She was born on Nov. 23, 1943, in Watauga County, N.C., to Clip Max and Nell Tester Campbell.
She was the widow of Edward Blevins.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Campbell; and two sisters, Nay Dean Baldwin and Ruth Waddell.
Survivors include her son, Donald Newberry and Mike King of Independence; two grandsons, Justin Newberry of Flint, Mich., and Steven Newberry of Galax, Va.; two great-granddaughters, Alanna Newberry of Michigan and Lexi Newberry in Galax, Va.; two brothers, Charles and Trish Campbell and Donnie and Linda Campbell, all of Helton, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the South Fork Cemetery in Piney Creek, N.C. David VanHoy will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rugby Rescue Squad 53 Rugby Road, Mouth of Wilson, Va. 24363.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the Blevins family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
South Fork Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA 24348
276-773-2521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 6, 2020
Don and Family, so sorry for your loss. God bless and help all of you!!
Prayers, Doug & Jean Halsey
November 5, 2020
Donald and family, Just wanted to say i am so sorry for your loss. I know she will be sadly missed. Judy Hazlewood
November 4, 2020
so sorry for your loss. thoughts and prayers. Martha was always nice and friendly, hadn't seen her in several years but thought of her often.
sue marsh
Acquaintance
November 3, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Jim Walters
November 3, 2020
Steven and Family,
I am so sorry to hear about your Mother. Prayers of peace and comfort to you and your family.
Ruth Hall
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved