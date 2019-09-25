Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Lee Sarver. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



He was born March 20, 1939, at Hollybrook, Va., the son of the late Marvin Lester and Thelma Gladys Ramsey Sarver.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Glenn Sarver, Wade Sarver and Emory Sarver; and a sister, Florence Carroll Hamilton.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 18 years, Wilma Pennington Sarver; his step-sons, Michael Vaught and Jeffrey Vaught; three step-grandsons; three step-granddaughters; a sister, Shirley Wright; a special pet, "Shadow"; special friends, John Havens and Ray Horne; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, with the Rev. Ted Anders officiating. Burial followed in Shiloh Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m.

