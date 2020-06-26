Mary Ann Tomlinson, 78, of Fries, Va., died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Grayson Nursing and Rehab Center in Independence, Va.She was born June 26, 1941, in Virginia to Roy and Gaynell Vaughan Carico.She was the widow of Herbert Tomlinson.Survivors include three sons and two daughters-in-law, Freddie Tomlinson, Herbert Dean and Lora Tomlinson and Charles and Linda Tomlinson, all of Fries, Va.; grandchildren, Brandon Tomlinson, Kory Tomlinson, Morgan Greer, Alex Tomlinson and Carson Tomlinson; great-grandchildren, Elena Tomlinson, Emma Tomlinson, Connor Greer, Owen Greer and Jaxon Greer; one brother, Jerry Carico of Independence, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Ellen Rutherford; and brothers, Bobby Carico, Bud Carico, Ricky Carico and Dicky Carico.Graveside services were conducted on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. by the Rev. Ricky Bedwell and the Rev. Gloria Rhudy.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ebenezer Cemetery Fund, c/o Danny Boyer, 8784 Spring Valley Road, Fries, Va. 24330.Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the Tomlinson family.