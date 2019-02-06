Mary C. Waller Hyatt, 81, of Fries, died Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at Twin County Regional Hospital.
A native of Grayson County, she was born May 13, 1937, to the late Ed and Lillian Waller.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Gilmer Hyatt.
Survivors include her children, Ramona Hyatt of Fries, Delores (Susie) Bartlett and husband, Ben of Galax, Randy Hyatt and wife, June of Galax, Amy Hyatt Parks and Tammie Hyatt, of both of Fries; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Earl Waller of Galax; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Flowers will be appreciated or donations may be made to the Fries Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 9 Fries, Va. 24330 in Mary's memory.
Family and friends will gather to honor her memory at her home in Fries, Va.
A funeral will be held Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Grace Baptist Church, Fries, at 2 p.m. Pastor Benny Haga and Pastor Bobo Gravley will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Fries.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
High Country Services Funeral & Cremations
600 Glendale Road
Galax, VA 24333
(276) 236-9009
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2019