She was born in Grayson County on Sept. 25, 1928, to Robert Harley and Sena Ruth Jackson Phillips.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Dotson.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Phil and Sue Dotson of Hebron, Md., and Mike and Suzie Dotson of Woodbridge; three grandchildren and spouses; six great-grandchildren and spouse; sister, Betty Gallimore of Wytheville; a nephew and wife, Doug Vaught and Mary Ellen Rhudy of Galax,; and several other nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gloria Lancaster Rhudy officiating. Burial will follow in the Jerusalem Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 p.m. until time for the service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

Flowers will be appreciated or donations may be made to the Jerusalem United Methodist Church Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 716, Galax, Va. 24333.

