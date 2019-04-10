Mary Frances McKinney Lowe, 91, of Low Gap, N.C., died Thursday, April 4, 2019, in the Commonwealth Assisted Living in Hillsville.
She was born in Surry County, N.C., on July 25, 1927, to James Robert (Pete) and Blanche Reece McKinney.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Junior Lowe.
A memorial service was held Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Mountain View Baptist Church with the Rev. Ewell Vernon officiating. Inurnment followed in the Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery.
