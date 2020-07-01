1/1
Mary Franklin Thomas Jett
1916 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Franklin Thomas Jett, 104, of Hillsville, passed away peacefully at Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax Sunday, June 21, 2020. 
Mrs. Jett was born April 27, 1916, in Mt. Airy, N.C.  
After moving to Hillsville, Va., she met and married the love of her life, Clinton Jett. 
Mrs. Jett had two children and later went on to work as the manager of Jenrette's Ladies Store in Galax and Bob's Ladies and Men's Wear in Hillsville. 
Mrs. Jett loved to stay active. She walked daily and worked out at the Carroll Wellness Center until her late 90's.
Mrs. Jett was a member of the Hillsville Presbyterian Church for 82 years. 
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton C. Jett; and son, Robert F. Jett.
Survivors include her daughter, Dianne Raymond (Richard) of Roanoke; grandchildren, James Atkins (Libby) of Ferrum, Franklin Jett (girlfriend, Stefoni Miller) of Galax and Gwynn Atkins of Roanoke; two great-grandchildren, Josh and Abigail Atkins of Ferrum; special niece, Lois "JoAnn" McGrady of Hillsville; special nephew, Erroll Rhea Jett of Hillsville;  and many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Monta Vista Memory Gardens in Galax.  Pastor David Bays and Elder Tim McGrady will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Hillsville Presbyterian Church, 172 South Main St., Hillsville, Va. 24343. 
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a celebration of Mrs. Jett's life will take place at a later date.  
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. 
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved