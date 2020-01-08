Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Gladys Banks Combs. View Sign Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born to the late Joseph and Inez Banks of the Snake Creek Community.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Creed Combs; infant daughter, Brenda Combs; grandson, Chris Dalton; and daughter-in-law, Betty Shelor Combs. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Charlie, John, Glenn and Claude Banks; and her sisters Creola Rorrer, Iva Cassell and Edna Largen.

Survivors include her son, Carlos Wayne Combs of Woodlawn; daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara and Russell Danley of Rural Hall, N.C., Linda and Leon Dalton of Radford, Va.; grandchildren, Angela Kanipe, Cynthia Allen and Bryan Dalton; and great-grandchildren, Maggie, Faith, Carson, and Eli Kanipe, Brooke and Connor Allen, Andrew, Nolan and Jasmine Dalton. A special thank you to her caregiver and friend, Dolores Carr.

The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. today, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel in Hillsville, following with services at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Russell Vass officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery on Joy Ranch Road.

Flowers are appreciated or friends may make a donation to the Mt. Lebanon Cemetery Fund in care of Russell Branscome, 36 Quail Ridge Court, Galax, Va. 24333.

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the Combs family.

