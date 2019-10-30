Mary Jeanette Horton, 84, of Hillsville, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
She was born in Mount Airy, N.C., to the late Clarence and Mamie Davis Bartlett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ray Horton.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, David Horton of Galax, Richard and Pauline Horton of Hillsville and Christopher and Sarah Horton of Woodlawn; sister, Jama Nickle of Tennessee; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at noon with the Rev. Amanda Hatfield Moore officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Wed-nesday from 11 a.m. until noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillsville Christian Church, 120 Edgewood Drive, Hillsville, Va. 24343.
