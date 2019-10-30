Mary Jeanette Horton (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA
24343-0145
(276)-728-2041
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hillsville Christian Church
120 Edgewood Drive
Hillsville, VA
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Hillsville Christian Church
120 Edgewood Drive
Hillsville, VA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Jeanette Horton, 84, of Hillsville, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. 
She was born in Mount Airy, N.C., to the late Clarence and Mamie Davis Bartlett. 
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ray Horton.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, David Horton of Galax, Richard and Pauline Horton of Hillsville and Christopher and Sarah Horton of Woodlawn; sister, Jama Nickle of Tennessee; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at noon with the Rev. Amanda Hatfield Moore officiating.  The family will receive friends at the church on Wed-nesday from 11 a.m. until noon. 
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillsville Christian Church, 120 Edgewood Drive, Hillsville, Va. 24343.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. 
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.