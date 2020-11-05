1/
Mary Lee Jones Stoots
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lee Jones Stoots, 66, of Galax, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in the Forsyth Medical Center.
Mary was born in Wythe County on June 18, 1954, to Billy David and Ruth Lollie Cline Jones.
Survivors include her husband, Don Stoots of Galax; sons and daughters-in-law, Billy and Amanda Grubb of Galax and Scotty and Leanne Grubb of Woodlawn; step-son and wife, Donnie and Tonya Stoots of Goose Creek, S.C.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Diane and Duane Brown and Rhonda and J.B. Tolbert; brother and sister-in-law, David and Dawn Jones, all of Galax; 11 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Rodney Christman officiating. Burial will follow in the Bishops Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Social distancing and mask will be required for the visitation and funeral
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved