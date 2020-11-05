Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary was born in Wythe County on June 18, 1954, to Billy David and Ruth Lollie Cline Jones.

Survivors include her husband, Don Stoots of Galax; sons and daughters-in-law, Billy and Amanda Grubb of Galax and Scotty and Leanne Grubb of Woodlawn; step-son and wife, Donnie and Tonya Stoots of Goose Creek, S.C.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Diane and Duane Brown and Rhonda and J.B. Tolbert; brother and sister-in-law, David and Dawn Jones, all of Galax; 11 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Rodney Christman officiating. Burial will follow in the Bishops Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

Social distancing and mask will be required for the visitation and funeral

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

