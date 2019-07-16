Mary Lee Rakes, 69, of Galax, died Saturday July 13, 2019, at her home.
She was born Oct. 5, 1949, in Grayson County, to Billy and Mary Turner Martin.
Survivors include her husband, Gordon Rakes of Galax; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Robert Maxwell of Tenn.; and two grandchildren; step-father ,Roy Barrett; brothers and sister-in-law, Jack and Betty Martin of Grayson County and Darren Barrett of Fries; sisters, Vicky Dowling of Silver City, N.C., and Billie Martin of Fries; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held July 16, 2019, in the Providence Cemetery at 10 a.m.
There was no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from July 17 to July 18, 2019