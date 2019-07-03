Mary Leona Delp, 87, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, in the Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Winston-Salem, N.C.
Mary was born Dec. 4, 1931, in Grayson County, Va., to the late Kelly Williams and Leona Amburn Williams.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Delp; and special parents, Elmer and Bessie Parsons.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Jeannette and Jim Moxley of Stuart, Va., Jack and Ann Delp of Galax, Va., Teresa and Joe Evans of King, N.C., and Lynn Delp of Dugspur, Va.; special sister and husband, Joann and Dewey Hayze of Newbern, N.C.; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services and burial were held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Oakland Cemetery with Pastor Sam Blevins officiating. There was no visitation at the funeral home.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from July 3 to July 4, 2019